'Woof Woof': Woodway police K9 recovering from 18-month sickness, one of ten nominated for $25,000 grant

The Woodway Public Safety Department's K9 Shaka was nominated for the Aftermath K9 Grant.

WOODWAY, Texas — The Woodway Public Safety Department's K9 Shaka was nominated for the Aftermath K9 Grant. According to the department's Facebook page, Shaka battled idiopathic anemia for 18 months starting in 2020.

"It wasn't an easy road for her, or her handler Officer Hilliard- but they both persevered," the post reads. "She is now back at work, and in our opinion, very deserving of this grant."

The grant goes to the K9 that receives the most votes on social media. You can vote by clicking here.

Aftermath, a crime scene and biohazard cleanup company, will give away $25,000 in grants. The ten grants will be given to the most deserving police K9s.

Voting started Oct. 20 and ends Oct. 26.

The Aftermath website states that each police station can get extra votes if voters follow Aftermath Cares on FB and @Aftermathk9grant on Instagram and comment on the name of the police station.

Winners of the Aftermath K9 Grant will be announced on Oct. 28.