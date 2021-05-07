Fort Hood celebrates spouses on Military Spouse Appreciation Day

The USO and HEB teamed up to give back to military spouses during National Military Appreciation Month.

FORT HOOD, Texas — May is Military Appreciation Month and Friday was a time to celebrate military spouses for their service and sacrifice to the freedom of our country on Fort Hood.

"She takes care of the home when we're not here and when we're deployed or out in the field. Takes care of the kids, she just man-downs the home front," said SSG Samantha Caldwell, who picked up some flowers for his wife.

Angel Pavey, her husband deployed, said receiving this today also honors him.

"Right now my husband's away and with him being away, it's special because, it's kind of like honoring his service too," she said.

HEB partnered with Fort Hood MWR and the USO to give away 1,000 floral bouquets at at Apache Arts and Crafts on post.

"Mother's are a special part of the military. They serve and not only do they serve but they protect and they care for their family in addition to being soldiers," said Tracy Payne, a veteran alongside her husband, Larry, who she met at Fort Hood back in 1991.

The Ealy family, who just welcomed a child, said spouses are the backbone of everything, especially when soldiers are deployed.

"A lot of people don't understand what the spouses go through. We give sacrifices, yes, but the spouses give a little bit more," he said.

CW5 Ray Kelly just celebrated his 33 wedding anniversary on May 4 and called his wife his best friend and the glue for his family.

"She has given me three beautiful sons, all of them are grown, all of them are married," he said. "To honor her as a mother and a partner is awesome."

National Military Spouse Appreciation Day is a presidentially-approved holiday and is celebrated on the Friday before Mother's Day every May. It was first recognized by President Ronald Reagan in 1984. Congress officially made Military Spouse Appreciation Day part of National Military Month in 1999.

"As a military member, it can be difficult on spouses and families and if it wasn't for my wife holding the family together, I wouldn't be where I am today in my career," said Kelly.

The same is true for Ealy with his wife by his side and his baby in his arms.

"I love her so much and she'll never know how much she does for me and my baby. I love her so much and I couldn't ask for a better wife or mother everyday," he said.