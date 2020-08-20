Fort Hood soldier Mejhor Morta remembered at military memorial

Pvt. Morta was found dead in Stillhouse Hollow Lake in July. Investigators say he likely drowned.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Private Mejhor Morta, whose body was pulled from Stillhouse Hollow Lake in July, was remembered in a military memorial ceremony on Fort Hood.

Black Jack leaders, the Morta family, friends and soldiers gathered for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division's unit memorial ceremony in honor of Morta at the Black Jack Chapel on post Aug. 19.

Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong spoke at the memorial.

“Mejhor brought honor, dignity and respect to our Nation,” Armstrong said. “He was a patriot who volunteered to serve our great country and we will always be grateful for his steadfast dedication to family, friends and fellow Soldiers. He was truly remarkable and this loss hurts all of us.”

The Fort Hood soldier was laid to rest Aug. 15 near his hometown of Pensacola, Florida at St. Mary's Cemetery. The Alabama National Guard rendered honors.

Morta, 26, was found dead in Stillhouse Hollow Lake by the Bell County Sheriff's Department July 17. The department said he likely drowned.

A preliminary autopsy performed determined that the soldier's death was consistent with drowning. According to Fort Hood, the unit remain's in contact with the sheriff's department as the incident remains under investigation.