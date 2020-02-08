Fort Hood welcomes new leader for U.S. Army Operational Test Command

Col. David W. Gardner was welcomed with a ceremony broadcast via Facebook Live July 31.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood held a ceremony welcoming the 30th commander to the unit responsible for testing new, modernized Army equipment July 31.

Col. David W. Gardner takes on the role in the U.S. Army Operational Test Command on post after arriving from the Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group at Fort Polk, Louisiana. While there, he was in charge of putting the Army's Infantry Brigade Combat Teams through training rotations resembling real combat for two years.

Brig. Gen. James J. Gallivan, commander of OTC's higher headquarters U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command hosted the ceremony, which was broadcast via Facebook Live.

“Dave, you are following in some amazing footsteps,” Gallivan said. “This is a real testament to the Army senior leaders choosing you for this command. Importantly, for all of us and for you, Dave, and the Gardner family, time is of the essence as the Army bolsters the focus on people, readiness and modernization.

Gallivan recognized Gardner's family who tuned in from across the country and highlighted the 30th commander's recent assignments as 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team commander with the 1st Infantry Division and JRTC Operations Group Commander.

“Dave brings the perfect blend of experience, judgment and authentic devotion to ensuring our Soldiers train, deploy and fight with confidence and competence to prevail in uncertain environments,” Gallivan said.