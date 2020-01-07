Fort Hood's SHARP Program 'under inspection'

The request to look into the program was made by III Corps senior leaders

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — III Corps senior leaders at Fort Hood requested the U.S. Army Forces Command to send an Inspector General team to the installation to conduct an inspection of the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program on post.

The seven member team arrived at Fort Hood on June 30 and is expected to conclude it's visit this Friday, July 3 and is focusing the inspection on three different areas:

Examining the SHARP program's execution at Fort Hood; Assessing whether the culture of a unit is supportive of Soldier's reporting incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault; and Identifying any and all systemic issues with the SHARP program at Fort Hood and whether or not there are enough resources being made available.

Once the inspection is completed, Fort Hood and Army Forces Command leaders will be briefed on the findings at a later date yet to be determined and are expected to be made public at that time.

This comes after Fort Hood opened an investigation into sexual assault claims that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen made prior to her disappearance on April 22.