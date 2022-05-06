H-E-B shows support to military spouses with 4,500 floral bouquets across Texas

H-E-B's Operation Appreciation Program handed out flower bouquets to military spouses at military bases and community events across Texas.

May 6 is National Military Spouse Appreciation Day.

May 6 is National Military Spouse Appreciation Day. H-E-B celebrated by handing out 4,500 bouquets to military spouses across Texas.

H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation program, which focuses on military and veteran families, have celebrated the holiday annually since it was first established in 1984 by President Ronald Regan, according to the Supermarket chain.

H-E-B is not shy about giving back and supporting its military and veteran families. The Operation Appreciation program has also created annual donation campaigns to raise funds for the homes and military-serving non-profits, including the Military Child Education Coalition, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors and the United Service Organizations, as stated by the grocery chain.

The program has also provided more than $10 million in support to dozens of military-based nonprofits in Texas as well as creating opportunities for mortgage-free homes for severely wounded Veterans.