'There is no greater joy' | Local veteran continuing service to country through food truck

Timothy Fleming served five tours in Germany and also spent time in Macedonia, Bosnia, Kuwait and Iraq

TEMPLE, Texas — In the summer heat of an August Friday afternoon, Timothy Fleming and his wife Andrea, are preparing for what they hope to be a busy night serving the people of Central Texas with their food truck, Check Point Germany. As the generator fires up, it's the hum of a dream come true for this Army Veteran.

"Well, actually it began in the military because my MOS, my job in the military was food service," Fleming told me, his retired Army hat on backwards and a face mask on his face. "After spending two decades in the military, I decided that it was time to do my own thing."

Timothy served in the United States Army, serving five tours in Germany and also spent time in Macedonia, Bosnia, Kuwait and Iraq during Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

The last four years the Fleming's have owned and operated Check Point Germany, a food truck with international flavor and packed with patriotism.

Timothy said his service to country was rewarding, fulfilling and believes that every man and woman should serve at least two years serving. "There is no greater joy than to serve your country, that is the most honorable thing you can do."

Timothy and Andrea also give back to their local community, especially the homeless veteran population, every chance they get because that, they say, is what people should do for them.

"For me to be able to give back in the capacity to feed someone, especially a Veteran, that was my brother in arms, that might have been my sisters in arms," Timothy said. "That's the least I can do, you know what I am saying? To say thank you their service to our country."

As this Army veteran has found his new calling serving the American people though food service, the men and women fighting for us now all across the world, are always in the back of his mind.