"A lot of stories and experiences died with him" | Army veteran begins 'War Story Wednesdays' to help veteran's voices live on

Jason Deckman is partnering with Fire Base Brewing in Temple to create an Art Gallery in the near future.

TEMPLE, Texas — There is a whole world that is about to be seen through the eye of Jason Deckman's camera lense, a world that is dedicated to the men and women who have served our country through the years.

"So, I'm doing a project called 'War Story Wednesdays', Deckman told me sitting on a bar stool in the middle of the taproom of Fire Base Brewing in Temple, a veteran owned, brewed and operated brewery in downtown.

Deckman said there are three parts to the concept of doing a project this, first and foremost, he said, is honor and gratitude for veterans and to show them that serving our country is meaningful. Education and being able to learn something from veterans through their stories is another reason, Deckman said, this project is beginning.

"There are people that are going to come after us that could learn something. Civilians could get insight into what the military goes through that you just don't get in a war movie," he said.

The burden of war and service is something Deckman said is very real for some and he said the chance to tell stories could be therapeutic.

"There's men and women out there that are, maybe, carrying a burden," he said. "Maybe there's a story that they haven't been ready to tell until now. The chance to express how they are feeling now, then that's the third component."

Deckman said his Grandpa, Vince Riehle, fought in WWII and never spoke of the war. It wasn't until years later when he and his brother joined the service, they learned of some of the stories. He took most of them to the grave with him.

"After he passed and we went through his belongings, we found a whole bunch of pictures and keepsakes," Deckman explained, referencing old photos without description or markings to tell his family it's significance. "So, maybe someone could, through 'War Wednesdays', put something down on record that could be preserved."

The chance to help a fellow veteran through his project is what helps drive the fire to make this happen.

"It's being able to help share what you went through, you don't have to bottle that up," Deckman said. "If there's something that's painful to you, you don't have to carry that pain all by yourself."

Every story matters, no matter how big or small, and Deckman wants to capture that story and transcribe the very words of their experiences, putting it on display for others to see, read and feel just like they have, for better or worse, for all of these years.

June Ritterbusch, who owns Salado Winery, is the first veteran to sit down and have her photograph taken by Deckman. She is the first to share her stories of her time in the service, that will someday be shared on the walls of Fire Base Brewing for everyone to see.

The man who loves a chance to take photos of everything he can, said he's eager to take the photos of this country's hero's right here in Central Texas. He admits that the idea of doing a project like this isn't new and has been done in different parts of the country, but said it's not something that's here -- until now.

"Photos can trigger memories. You can look at one photo and that photo is a miniscule snapshot of a moment in time," Deckman explained. "It takes you back to that moment and you can think for hours about different experiences, different events with the people in the photo, the people that aren't in the photo."

Deckman said the old cliche is true.

"The old saying 'a picture is worth a thousand words,' and I firmly believe that," he said. "If you can bring those memories back, even after that person is gone, if their memories still alive than that person's not truly gone."