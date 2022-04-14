Pick from these 11 names to rename Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas — The video above was posted in June 2021.
The Heart of Texas Defense Alliance is asking for the public's help in figure out what to rename Fort Hood.
On Thursday, the City of Killeen shared the 11 names the alliance wants the public to choose from. The results will be presented to the government, the city said.
The reason why they want to rename Fort Hood is due to the fact that it was named after a Confederate soldier. It is one of 10 military bases that are planned to be renamed by 2024.
Below are the list of people up for consideration. Note that their bios can be found here.
- MSG Roy P. Benavidez
- Gen. Richard E. Cavazos
- LTC Harold Cohen
- SFC Eduardo C. Gomez
- 1LT Audie Murphy
- SSG Ruben Rivers
- SFC Paul R. Smith
- Gen. Donn A. Starry
- BG Charles Young
Two names aren't based off people, but rather the area and quality of soldiers:
- Fort Central Texas
- Fort Courage
The city hopes you'll read their bios before casting your vote. Voting is open until Wednesday, April 20.