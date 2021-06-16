Civil rights group recommends 2 Latino men as candidates for Fort Hood renaming

The League of United Latin American Citizens believes Fort Hood should be renamed after MSG Roy Benavidez or Maj. Gen. Richard Cavazos.

KILLEEN, Texas — Fort Hood may be the first of 10 military posts named after confederate generals to have its name changed.

On Wednesday, the naming commission was on Fort Hood to hear from civic leaders on possible suggestions.

The League of United Latin American Citizens put forth two Latino candidates who they say exemplify what the military stands for: Loyalty, integrity, and selfless service.

LULAC believes either MSG Roy Benevidez and Maj. Gen. Richard Cavazos would be great choices.

"We understand that it would be difficult to have change, but the fact of the matter is there is going to be change," National LULAC President Domingo Garcia said.

Benevidez and Cavazos are both from Texas. Benevidez served in Vietnam. He was a Green Beret and received the Medal of Honor from President Regan. Garcia said Benevidez's time in Vietnam read like a movie.

"He was wounded 37 times by bullets, bayonet, and shrapnel and still survived. He was so badly wounded after the engagement where he saved multiple US soldiers under heavy fire that he was literally put in a body bag," Garcia said. "He had to spit at the doctor so that the body bag wouldn’t be closed to tell him he was alive."

Cavazos was a four-star general who served in both Korea and Vietnam, received two Distinguished Service Crosses, and was the first Mexican-American general to serve in the U.S.