Medal of Honor recipient remembered during transfer ceremony on Fort Hood

Born Jewish in Hungary, Cpl. Tibor Rubin was a Nazi prisoner during WWII. American troops freed him, causing him to immigrate to the U.S. and enlist in the Army.

FORT HOOD, Texas — A Korean War veteran and former Nazi prisoner was honored Thursday morning during a Medal of Honor Transfer ceremony hosted by the 1st Cavalry Division on Fort Hood.

Cpl. Tibor Rubin was originally given the Medal of Honor in 2005 by Former President George W. Bush over his "selfless and valorous actions during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953," according to a story by Fort Hood.

“This division earned its distinguished reputation as the world’s premier armored force because of legends like Cpl. Tibor Rubin who demonstrated courage and selflessness on the battlefield and while in captivity,” said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general. “We are grateful for his service and sacrifice and will continue to honor him along with hundreds of other 1st Cavalry Division heroes who made this division what it is today-America’s First Team.”

Rubin was born in 1929 to Jewish parents in Hungary. During World War II, he was captured by the Nazis and sent to an all-men's concentration camp in Austria. He was freed thanks to American troops.

After he was freed, he immigrated to the United States and enlisted in the Army. In 1950, he was deployed to Korea.

“His choice to join the Army came from his liberation from a Nazi concentration camp, when American Troops rolled in and saved his life. At that moment he made a pledge if he ever made it to the U.S., he would join this military-the Army. And true to his word he did," his niece said.

“His story is an example of what is so great about America. An immigrant; liberated from a concentration camp in WWII by the American Army; comes to America and joins the Army out of gratitude," added Lt. Col. Sean M. Castilla, 3-8 CAV commander.

Fifty years after returning from the Korean War, Rubin was recognized by receiving the Medal of Honor for his extraordinary heroism during the period from July 23, 1950 to April 20, 1953.

Rubin's daughter, nephew and niece traveled to Fort Hood to donate his medal to the 1st Cavalry Division headquarters. It will become part of the First Team's newly renovated Heritage Hall located inside the division headquarters.

“When Rosie asked me about transferring his Medal of Honor to the 1st Cavalry Division I could not think of a better home for his medal to be enshrined,” began Huntley. “He would be so proud that it is in a place where past, present and future Soldiers can come view his story and medal and hopefully inspire those Soldiers who may be called upon to go above and beyond the call of duty.”