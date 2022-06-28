Military recruits to enlist at Belton 4th of July Rodeo during enlistment ceremony Friday

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Thirty new recruits will enlist in the military Friday during the Belton 4th of July Rodeo's Military Appreciation Night.

That night, a special Oath of Enlistment Ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at the Bell County Expo Center.

The recruits will be enlisted in all branches of the military during the ceremony. Leading the ceremony and the recruits in their enlistment ceremony is Fort Hood's own Four-S6tar Gen. Paul E. Funk, II, the current commanding general of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.