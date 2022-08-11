Wade Faulkner wins 2022 Nomination 478th District Judge November Ballot

In November, the Republican candidate will be listed on the ballot for the position.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The District Executive Committee on Aug. 9 for the Bell County Republican Party has chosen Wade Faulkner as its nominee for 478th District Judge.

Faulkner received the most support out of the three candidates that were up for consideration in the meeting.

Faulkner is a former military judge and retired Army Lieutenant Colonel with more than 20 years of experience in military criminal law. One of his most infamous cases was back in 2019.

He was the attorney for Maya Maxwell, a woman alleged to be an accomplice of accused killer Cedrick Marks. Marks was accused of killing Jenna Scott and Micheal Sweringin of Bell County.

Maxwell's case was set to stand trial on Nov. 15 but was delayed. A pre-trial hearing in her case was set for Feb. 25, 2022, according to Bell County court records.