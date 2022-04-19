Event to offer free resources, food, clothing to Salado tornado victims

“They are going to find everything from free food and clothing to offerings of debris removal, documentation recovery, and financial advice."

Example video title will go here for this video

SALADO, Texas — The video above was published on April 15, 2022 regarding tips to know when looking for a credible roofer.

Salado residents with property damaged by last Tuesday's EF-3 tornado will get the opportunity to obtain free resources, as well as free food, clothing, this weekend.

A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) is being set up at the Salado Civic Center, 601 North Main St., this Friday and Saturday, April 22 to April 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the second floor.

It is a coordinated effort, organized by Bell County in collaboration with Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN), American Red Cross, Salvation Army and other agencies.

“This event will be a great opportunity for residents impacted by last week’s storm to connect with a wide variety of resources,” Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Reinhard said. “They are going to find everything from free food and clothing to offerings of debris removal, documentation recovery, and financial advice."

This event is open to any Bell County resident whose property was damaged by the tornado.