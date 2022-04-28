Tornado Benefit BBQ & Concert to help raise money for Salado tornado victims

There will also be an auction to help try and raise funds.

SALADO, Texas — Help raise funds for the Salado tornado victims by attending the Tornado Benefit BBQ and Concert happening Thursday, April 28.

Starting at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., you'll be able to chow down on all-you-can-eat BBQ while watching live concerts from talented acts, including Brandon Rhyder.

The event is free, but open donations will be raised through the BBQ dinner. The donation dinner includes sausage, pulled pork and brisket sandwiches.

There will also be an auction to help try and raise funds.

Donations from the event will go directly to the families impacted by the EF-3 tornado that swept through the Salado area earlier this month. Over 70 structures were destroyed in Cedar Valley and the Southshore neighborhood, but luckily, there were no deaths, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said in the tornado's aftermath.

The donations will be made through the Salado Family Relief Fund, which you can donate here if you are unable to attend.

