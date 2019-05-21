WACO, Texas — Last year, Vivian Van Gorder went to the hospital expecting to deliver triplets. She ended up leaving the hospital with four babies.

Her quadruplets celebrated their first birthday on Tuesday, and KCEN Channel 6 was invited to spend time with them as they celebrated their first birthday.

Waco quadruplets celebrate their first birthday!

On May 21, 2018, doctors were surprised to feel an extra elbow while delivering what they initially thought were triplets for the Van Gorder family. A year later, the quadruplets are happy, healthy and as cute as a button.

"It’s never been a dull moment, but fortunately we've been able to feel God's strength and are able to do what we need to do,” Chris Van Gorder, the quadruplets' dad, said.

The Van Gorders have seven children in total. They said as the babies keep growing, life for them becomes easier.

“They saying it takes a village to raise a child, so that's what's going on,” Vivian Van Gorder said. “It is not just me. We have family members, friends, and our older kids. Everybody has a baby, so I’m not just there by myself.”

Clare, Erik, Triston and Grace all had a taste of their first birthday cake during a party at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest. Doctors said this was a one in a million pregnancy, considering no fertility treatment was involved.

"Sometimes we remember patients because things aren't as happy, and sometimes we remember patients because it's a really happy occurrence and this is one of those,” Dr. Carl Dunn, an OB-GYN at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest, said.

Chris Van Gorder thanked the doctors for helping to bring the babies safe into the world.

Of course, he gave the bulk of the credit to his wife.

"They ought to have her in the next Avengers movie because she's really, really courageous,” Chris Van Gorder said.

On Sunday, the quads will have another birthday party with family and friends. They are the first ever set of quadruplets delivered at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest.

