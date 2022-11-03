Biting back: Boy in India kills cobra with his teeth after being bitten himself

Don't try this at home.

CHHATTISGARH, India — In what The New Indian Express is calling "a bizarre incident", an 8-year-old boy in Chhattisgarh, India turned the tables on a cobra after it bit him in his backyard, by biting it back and killing it.

According to The New Indian Express, the boy, named Deepak, was playing in the backyard of his house when he was bitten by the venomous snake.

“The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me,” Deepak said, “I was in great pain. As the reptile didn’t budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash.”

After his unorthodox extermination of the snake, Deepak was reportedly taken to a nearby health center, where he was given anti-venom and kept under observation before being discharged.

“Deepak didn’t show any symptoms and recovered fast, owing to the dry bite when the poisonous snake strikes but no venom is released,” snake expert Qaiser Hussain told the Express. “Such snakebites are painful and may show only local symptoms around the area of the bite.”

The incident reportedly happened in the remote Pandarpadh village in the Jashpur district, which is also referred to as Naglok, or the "abode of serpents". It earned the name by being home to over 200 species of snakes, according to the Express.