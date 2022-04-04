Baylor announces four kick times for 2022 football season

The Bears will kick the season off with two night games. Their game at Texas has also been moved up a day.

WACO, Texas — Baylor now knows four of its kick times for the coming college football season.

Thursday, the school announced the kickoffs for its first three games of the 2022 season and for its Thursday-night game at West Virginia in October.

The Bears' home opener against Albany has been set for a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+.

Baylor will then head to BYU to face the Cougars for the final time before their move in to the Big 12 Conference next July. That kick in Provo, Utah, is set for 9:15 p.m. central time (8:15 p.m. mountain) on ESPN.

In Week 3, the Bears host Texas State in a return game from last year's season opener. That kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. on Fox Sports 1.

Baylor's Thurday-night game at West Virginia, set for Oct. 13th, has been set for a 6 p.m. central time kick in Morgantown on FS1, too.

Finally, the Bears' regular-season finale at Texas has been moved up a day to Black Friday, Nov. 25th, in Austin. That kick time hasn't yet been determined, however it will air on either ESPN or ABC.

The full schedule for the 2022 season is below:

Sept. 3rd - vs. Albany - 6 p.m. - ESPN+

Sept. 10th - at BYU - 9:15 p.m. - ESPN

Sept. 17th - vs. Texas State - 11 a.m. - FS1

Sept. 24th - at Iowa State - TBD

Oct. 1st - vs. Oklahoma State - TBD

Oct. 13th - at West Virginia - 6 p.m. - FS1

Oct. 22nd - vs. Kansas - TBD

Oct. 29th - at Texas Tech - TBD

Nov. 5th - at Oklahoma - TBD

Nov. 12th - vs. Kansas State - TBD

Nov. 19th - vs. TCU - TBD

Nov. 25th - at Texas - TBD on ABC or ESPN

The remaining eight kick times and broadcast information will be announced closer to gameday. Networks announce all games 12 days out except for those chosen for a six-day window.