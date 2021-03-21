Baylor dominated Jackson State to roll into round two

The Lady Bears turned it on both offensively and defensively, blowing out the Tigers 101-52

SAN ANTONIO — No. 2-seed Baylor took on No. 15-seed Jackson State at the Alamodome Sunday afternoon, in round one of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

From start to finish the Lady Bears absolutely dominated in all aspects of the game, rolling into round two with a 101-52 win over the Tigers.

Moon Ursin had herself quite the game, not only did she get the Bears going with three early 3-pointers, she finished with a game high 24 points.

Other Bears also finished in double figures in scoring NaLyssa Smith finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Oliver with 14 followed by DiJonai Carrington and Queen Egbo with 10 points.

Baylor, the national leader in field-goal defense (31.8%) and rebounding margin, limited the Tigers to 30.9% shooting, including 2 of 19 from 3-point range, and had a 59-35 rebounding advantage.

Baylor outperformed Jackson State in the paint 52-28, and on the fast break 27-15 .

A big chunk of the Baylor roster saw the court, Kim Mulkey was able to play 11 different women in the first half alone.