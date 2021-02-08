Live: Baylor president, athletic director testify before Texas Senate committee on future of Big 12, impact of UT departure

The two Baylor leaders are joined by other university officials impacted by UT's impending departure from the conference.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: Watch the live video above as the Senate Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas holds its first hearing regarding the departure of the University of Texas from the Big 12.

Baylor University President Linda A. Livingstone and Mack B. Rhoades, the university’s vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics are set to testify before the Texas Senate Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas.

The two Baylor leaders are set to talk about the impact the University of Texas leaving the Big 12 Conference will have on the state, as far as in the college athletic sphere and the impact on the state’s economy. The hearing started at 1 p.m. on Monday in Austin.

Livingstone is reportedly set to focus on three topics during her testimony: the success of athletics and academics being intertwined at top universities, the economic power Power 5 universities have on the local and states communities they are in, and the “sacred trust” universities have with their constituents.

Meanwhile, Rhoades will bring up two topics before the select committee regarding the move: the economic impact UT’s move would have on the state and asking the state’s elected officials to preserve and strengthen the Big 12 so that it may continue to call Texas home.

Presidents and athletic directors from Texas Christian University, Texas Tech and UT’s president are also set to talk at the hearing.

A retired professor of economics from SMU and Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby also spoke before the committee.

The committee looking at the future of college sports in the Lone Star State was formed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick after UT and the University of Oklahoma accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference on Friday. Monday's hearing was the first the select committee held.