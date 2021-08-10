Baylor president named to NCAA Constitutional Committee

The NCAA announced its 23-member committee Tuesday and University President Linda Livingstone is one of two members with ties to Texas.

INDIANAPOLIS — Baylor will have a voice in the future college sports landscape.

Tuesday, the NCAA named Baylor University President Linda Livingstone to its 23-member Constitution Committee. The committee is made up of university presidents, conference commissioners, athletic directors and students from all three NCAA divisions, as well as independent members of the organization's Board of Governors.

Livingstone was named president at Baylor in 2017 and also serves on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors, the NCAA Board of Governors and is the vice chair of the Big 12 Conference Board of Directors.

Recently, Livingstone testified before the state's senate select committee following the Universities of Texas and Oklahoma announcing their departure of the Big 12 for the SEC.

Former Texas A&M president and U.S. secretary of defense Robert Gates will serve as the committee's chair.

According to an NCAA press release, the committee will submit a working draft of its proposals for member feedback in November. A specially-called constitutional convention will be held in the same month, with action expected at the NCAA Convention in January.

The NCAA states in its press release that the special constitutional convention, "is intended to propose dramatic changes to the NCAA constitution to reimagine aspects of college sports so the Association can more effectively meet the needs of current and future college athletes."

The remainder of the committee is listed below: