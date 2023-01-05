Baylor transfer Dre'una Edwards calls for waiver from Kentucky

Dre'una Edwards is awaiting a waiver from Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy, which she told 6 News would "not have been correct."

WACO, Texas — Since April of 2022, Baylor University has been awaiting a waiver for transfer Dre'una Edwards and Thursday, she released a statement.

Edwards called on social media for Kentucky women's basketball coach Kyra Elza to sign a waiver for immediate eligibility for her to play at Baylor.

"Entering the portal, I knew that I would not be eligible right away because this is my second transfer," Edwards' statement said, in part. "The NCAA has other rules in place that could help me see the floor this year with Baylor if I met the requirements and Kentucky would allow me to play."

Edwards hit the game-winning 3 in Kentucky's SEC Tournament championship and entered the transfer portal stating she felt a change was best for her.

Baylor women's basketball coach Nicki Collen told reporters Thursday that Edwards' eligibility battle was seen in advance of signing her, calling it "multi-layered, up until now."

KENTUCKY HITS THE LATE THREE TO BEAT SOUTH CAROLINA AND WIN THE WOMEN'S SEC CHAMPIONSHIP 😱@KentuckyWBB pic.twitter.com/pOI2k7bsGe — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 6, 2022

Collen said because Edwards is what's called a 4-4-4 transfer (transferring from a four-year school to a four-year school to a four-year school) who started at Utah before transferring to UK and now Baylor, the one-time transfer waiver does not apply. Collen added there was an academic piece to Edwards becoming eligible, because she did not graduate from Kentucky, stating she's since fulfilled those requirements in Waco.

Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy told 6 News in a statement, "We were asked by Baylor to sign an NCAA No Participation Opportunity form, certifying that Dre'una Edwards would not have had an opportunity to participate if she had stayed at Kentucky. That would not have been correct; Dre'una would have had the opportunity to participate if she had stayed."

Collen said Thursday that should a waiver not be granted in time for Edwards to play this season, she is eligible for the 2023-24 season.

"It wasn't like a negative situation or a lot of discomfort," Edwards said of leaving Kentucky. "We kind of just went our separate ways, not much to say."

Edwards declined to shine a light on conversations with Elzy and the UK staff prior to her entering the transfer portal saying, "Those were conversations I'd like to keep private."

Collen said she's granted two 4-4-4 eligibility waivers since taking the Baylor job in 2021.

Elzy's statement ended by saying, "Dre'una transferred with the understanding that she would have to sit out unless she graduated, which she did not do."

"Nothing is guaranteed," Collen said of the process.