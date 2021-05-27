Big 12 announces Baylor's first 3 kickoffs for the 2021 football season

The Bears' first three games of the 2021 college football season are now set, including Baylor's first trip to San Marcos.

The 2021 college football season may not kick for more than three months, but Baylor learned its first three game times Thursday.

The Big 12 Conference announced its first batch of kick times, including the Bears' opening three games.

In its season opener, Baylor will play at Texas State for the first time. That game on Sept. 4 is a 6 p.m. kickoff from San Marcos. The next week, Baylor will play Texas Southern in its home opener at 6 p.m. inside McLane Stadium.

On Sept. 18, Baylor will open Big 12 Conference play at Kansas with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff from Lawrence. All three games are scheduled to be carried on ESPN+, most in the Big 12 Conference.

The remaining nine games of the 2021 season will be determined on either a 6- or 12-day notice.

The remainder of the 2021 Baylor football schedule is: