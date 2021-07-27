Lt. Governor Dan Patrick creates Select Committee on Future of College Sports in Texas

The committee will study the athletic and economic impact felt by Texas schools and communities with the University of Texas leaving the Big 12.

AUSTIN, Texas — Yesterday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced his establishment of the Senate Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas.

The committee will be chaired by Sen. Jane Nelson of Flower Mound and will study the athletic and economic impact made on Texas schools and communities by the University of Texas leaving the Big 12 Conference.

The committee will consist of eleven Texas Senators.

Lt. Gov. Patrick also reached out to three members of the Texas House to participate in the discussion.

Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson of Waco alongside Rep. Charlie Green of Fort Worth and Rep. Dustin Burrows of Lubbock all agreed to participate. Each is representative of the three Texas schools that would remain in the Big 12 should the University of Texas leave.

With the announcement by UT today, & possible SEC invitation this week, I asked @SenJaneNelson to chair a new Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas, to study the athletic & economic impact to TX schools & communities by UT’s exit. Hearing will be 8/2 #txlege — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) July 26, 2021

The select committee will meet on Monday, Aug. 2.