Six stories to know this Monday

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor men's and women's basketball move forward in NCAA's March Madness tournament.

No.1-seed Baylor men’s basketball won against 9-seed Wisconsin. This will make the teams first sweet 16 tournament appearance since 2017.

Baylor No.2-seed women’s basketball won their first game against 15-seed Jackson State in the NCAA tournament, in round one of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Waco business raising money, awareness to anti-Asian hate

In the wake of the three Atlanta shootings that left six people of Asian descent dead, Waco Cha, an Asian-owned business in Downtown Waco, is donating a percentage of their profits this week toward the #HateIsAVirus movement.

Matthew McConaughey hosts virtual benefit concert for winter storm victims

McConaughey, his wife, Camila and their foundation, the just keep livin Foundation, held their virtual benefit to raise money for winter storm victims.

Texas legends Willie Nelson, George Strait performed where Nelson sang "Beautiful Texas" and Strait played "Troubadour."

Third stimulus check update

Married couples who filed taxes jointly reported only half their COVID relief money showed up in their accounts. They may be getting it in two parts.

Donald Trump possible come back to social media.

After being suspended from Twitter and Facebook, Former President Donald Trump is planning his return to social media according to one of his senior advisers. The suspension come after Jan 6. capitol riots.

On Sunday, Jason Miller told Fox News that the president is planning to make his return to social media in "about two or three months" with his own platform.

New vaccine, AstraZeneca, effective for all ages