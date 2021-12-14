Gatesville’s Howard resigns as head football coach

GATESVILLE, Texas — After three seasons leading his alma mater, Gatesville head football coach Luke Howard has resigned.



The move was first reported by Matt Stepp from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Howard confirmed the news to 6 Sports on Tuesday.



In three seasons as head coach, Howard guided the Hornets to a 8-23 mark with playoff berths in 2020 & 2021. The Hornets’ first-round game against eventual champ Carthage in 2020 was canceled due to Gatesville ISD being shut down because of COVID.



Before Gatesville, Howard was an assistant at University of Mary Hardin Baylor, Cuero and Valley Mills.



He replaced Kyle Cooper ahead of the 2019 season after Cooper left early in the summer to be an assistant at Mount Vernon.