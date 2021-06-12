UMHB is headed to the Stagg Bowl

With a 24-7 win over Wisconsin-Whitewater, the Cru will face reigning national-champion North Central in the Championship

WHITEWATER, Wis. — UMHB Football secured its spot in the D3 National Championship Saturday with a win over Wisconsin-Whitewater on the road.

The Cru was 1-6 against the Warhawks all time, but were able to pull out the win beating them 24-7 on an ice cold afternoon.

Quarterback Kyle King led UMHB's offense, throwing 19-for-28 with two touchdowns and 248 yards in the air. Brandon Jordan was outstanding as well, catching 11 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns while Aphonso Thomas rushed for 84 yards on 26 carries.

On the other side of the ball, Akeem Jackson led the Cru with 11 tackles and one forced fumble. UMHB totaled 378 yards of offense and limited the Warhawks to 271.

Now, UMHB will take on reigning national-champion North Central (Illinois) in Stagg Bowl XLVIII. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. (CT) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton Ohio.