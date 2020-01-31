BELTON, Texas —

The Belton High School Cheer team is one of the best high school teams in the country. Last year, they competed at their first national competition and won.

“Not that it’s unheard of, but to go there and win shows how much work we put in,” team member Claire Brennan said.

The Tigers look to defend their Grand National title the first weekend of February, with the whole school cheering them on, and the team is ready.

“It’s not only the physical preparation but the mental preparation as well,” Belton Head Coach Laura Bulls said.

Half of the current team was part of the winning squad and Bulls said that they are doing a good job at preparing the rookies.

“They’re doing it in a way not to scare them because this is such a big competition. The mat talk is so important and just making sure they’re having fun on the floor,” Bulls said.

Even though the team has their eyes on the coveted NCA jacket, Bull's main goal is that the athletes make Belton High proud.

“Not just on the sidelines, but in the classroom too. We really stress to them that they need to lead the school,” Bulls said.

