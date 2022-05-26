The McLennan Highlassies run-rule Paris for spot in semifinal

McLennan is now two wins from its first national championship in softball.

YUMA, Ariz. — The McLennan Highlassies are one step closer to the softball program's first national championship.

Thursday, No. 7 seed MCC run-ruled No. 14 seed Paris, 11-3 in six innings, to advance to the semifinals at the Junior College Softball World Series.

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Jayda Carter grounded in to an RBI fielder's choice to score Macy Richardson from third base, capitalizing on two base hits to start the game.

McLennan tied it in the third with a sacrifice fly from Caitlyn Wong to score Julia Herzinger.

After two runs from Paris to take the lead, again, MCC entered the bottom of the sixth trailing 3-2 and scored nine runs in the frame, starting with Maddie Saven's RBI single to score Rachel Warren.

The Highlassies advance to face Odessa in the national semifinals. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. central time Friday.