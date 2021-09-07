Lady Bears announce new Assistant Coach, final hire of Coach Collen's staff

Chloe Pavlech played basketball at Maryland, and most recently worked with athletes in the social media field.

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bear's 2021-22 coaching staff is officially set. Head Coach Nicki Collen announced Friday the final addition to the staff is Assistant Coach Chloe Pavlech.

Pavlech comes to Waco after three years in Brooklyn where she worked doing social media content related both to basketball and off the court. As the lead content strategist for OvetimeWBB, it became first women’s sports account to reach 1 million followers on TikTok.

“I’m thrilled about the incredible opportunity to pour into these young women and student-athletes. As a former Division I basketball player and entrepreneur, I’m looking forward to bringing my perspective and experience to the team to support the evolution of women’s basketball at Baylor,” said Pavlech. “I’m fully aligned with Coach Collen’s core values and vision for the team, so when she reached out the decision was a no-brainer.

Pavlech played four years of college basketball at the University of Maryland where she participated in two NCAA Final Fours in 2014 and 2015. She was a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, an All-ACC Freshman team selection in 2013. She also helped guide the Terrapins to a combined 119-22 record in her four seasons in College Park.

“I am excited to welcome Chloe to our Baylor family. Her experience as a high-level player at Maryland, her introduction to coaching at UCONN as a Graduate Assistant, and her vast entrepreneurial experience with OVERTIME will allow her to uniquely connect with this generation of players,” Collen said. “Chloe is passionate about empowering young women through their experiences as student-athletes, which makes her a great fit for the Baylor mission and our staff.”

Pavlech received her undergraduate degree at Maryland in Broadcast Journalism in 2015 and she received her master’s degree at Connecticut in Sport Management in 2018. With that journalism degree, she was able to work as a color commentator and sideline reporter for the University of Maryland on games airing on BTN from 2018-20, at the AAC Tournament in 2019-20 and for American University from 2018-20.

She made the switch to coaching after graduating from Maryland, working as a grad assistant at UConn from 2016-18. At Connecticut she went to two additional Final Fours.