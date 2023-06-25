'It's been my childhood dream and I'm living it right now' | Midway alum and former LSU Tiger Kramer Robertson reflects on his path to the MLB

Kramer Robertson grew up playing wiffle ball in the backyard with his mom, Kim Mulkey, or basketball with his dad. Now, he has made his way to the Major Leagues.

WACO, Texas — It's the best time of the year for baseball fans. LSU and Florida are duking it out for the title at the Men's College World Series in Omaha. A familiar matchup on the big stage, after the Gators took down the Tigers during their last World Series showdown in 2017.

One star on that 2017 squad? Former Midway Panther and current St. Louis Cardinal, Kramer Robertson.

The Tigers lost to the Gators in the final in 2017, and this series, Robertson is hoping they flip the script.

In 1996, Warren Morris hit a walk off homer to clinch the title for LSU. Fast forward to this year, Tommy White knocks a walk-off home run bomb to make it to the finals.

Moments after playing in a AAA game, Robertson ran to his phone to catch the final minutes of Game One, cheering on his boys all the way from Des Moines.

"Super ironic because the last time they were in the National Championship was when I was there in 2017 and we came out of the loser's bracket. Then we played Florida in the National Championship," Robertson said. "So, it's almost eerie how similar this run has been. So, just seeing those guys go back to the National Championship, you know, where they belong, is really exciting. I'm their biggest fan. And to do it with a walk-off home run like that was just unbelievable."

Robertson remembers the feeling of playing on college baseball's biggest stage like it was yesterday. It's a moment he will never forget.

"I wish looking back, I would have taken a step back to appreciate what I was getting to do and appreciate the moment more," Robertson said. "But, when you're 21 or 22 years old, you're just so hyper focused on winning and trying to win a national championship that it's hard to really appreciate what you're getting to do. But, it really is a special atmosphere and LSU fans make it that way."



Robertson replays that 2017 game over and over in his head. A Tigers win this year would be the sweet revenge he's been wanting.

"I would be lying to you if I didn't say that it was more special to me because it's Florida. That 2017 World Series National Championship loss still keeps me up at night," said Robertson. "So, hopefully, these guys will take care of business because we weren't able to; but even if they don't, it's such an accomplishment just to make it to the national championship, and to be there, I mean, it's what every college baseball player dreams of. Very few get the opportunity that these guys have to play in a national championship, and that alone is special."

After the World Series with the Tigers, Robertson continued his career with a goal to make it to the Majors.

"Last year, I made my MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals, which is obviously a dream come true. It's something I've dreamed of as far back as I can remember," Robertson said. "It's all I've ever wanted to do was say that I made it to the Major Leagues and I can now say that, which I'm always going to be extremely proud of."

The day Robertson got called up to the big leagues is a moment he will never forget. Who did he call first with the news? His mom, of course.



"I FaceTimed my mom and told her that I was getting called up to the Major Leagues and asked if she could get to St. Louis tomorrow night for my Major League debut. Then I called my dad and then my sister," Robertson said. "When I watched my family walk in and just be in awe of the surroundings. When I watched Kim Mulkey with her mouth open looking at the stadium and looking at her son on a Major League field, that was the coolest moment for me, just seeing all of their reactions."

It's no secret that athletic success runs in Robertson's blood. His mom, Kim Mulkey, brought LSU to a national championship in women's basketball this year and the LSU baseball team made it to the College World Series finals.

If there was one person who had a major influence on Robertson's athletic success growing up, it was Mulkey.



"She was very hands on. She literally would be in the backyard with me throwing me batting practice. I have video of me at two years old, where she's throwing me the wiffle ball," Robertson said. "My dad, same thing. We would be playing in the backyard whether it's baseball, basketball, football, and they would just put time in with me. She always had time for me whether that was catching my bullpens or rebounding for me. I never had to beg her to come out and just play with me."

It was quite the journey for Robertson to go from playing wiffle ball in the backyard with his mom to seeing the smile on her face when he stepped on the field in St. Louis.

"So, the goal is whether it's with St. Louis or whether it's with another team, regardless of who it is, is to get back to the Major Leagues and playing for somebody until they won't give me a jersey anymore," Robertson said.

Now, Robertson is getting to live out his lifelong dream.

"I want to play baseball until the wheels fall off. It's been my childhood dream and I'm living it right now," Robertson said. "I want to keep doing this as long as my body will allow it to and as long as a team is willing to pay me."