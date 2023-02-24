Orme spins no-hitter just a week after pitching a perfect game

No. 23 Baylor opened the Baylor Invitational with another gem from its ace pitcher.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — Add no-hitter to Dariana Orme's resume of recent starts.

Friday, Orme struck out a career-high 11 batters in No. 23 Baylor Softball's 5-0 win over No. 21 Maryland in the Bears' Baylor Invitational opener at Getterman Stadium in Waco.

Orme's past three starts have included the program's first seven-inning perfect game, four innings with no earned runs against No. 1 Oklahoma and Friday's no-hitter.

The Bears have shut four of their past five opponents out, with Oklahoma scoring three on the Bears.

Baylor's team ERA is down to 1.88 on the young 2023 season, while Orme's is down to 0.58 in 24 innings.

Orme only issued a two-out walk in the second inning Friday and worked around a leadoff error in the third inning of Friday's win.