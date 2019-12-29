NEW ORLEANS — According to an ESPN report, the NFL's Carolina Panthers are planning to interview Baylor football coach Matt Rhule for their vacant head coaching position.

ESPN's Panthers beat reporter David Newton tweeted the news Sunday morning as the No. 7 Bears prepare to face No. 5 Georgia in the 86th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Wednesday in New Orleans.

Rhule interviewed for the head coaching positions with the Indianapolis Colts following the 2017 season and the New York Jets after the 2018 season at Baylor.

Rhule's Bears are 11-2, the program's third 11-win season, and they are playing in a BCS/New Year's 6 bowl for just the third time.

Rhule has previous NFL coaching experience as the assistant offensive line coach for the New York Giants in 2012, before he was named the head coach at Temple University in Philadelphia the following season.

More Baylor news on KCENTV.com: