WACO, Texas — Juicy Landrum set an NCAA record by making 14 3-pointers for all of her career-high 42 points for Baylor.
Landrum attempted all but one of her 24 shots from 3-point range as Baylor (9-1) shot 46% from beyond the arc (15 of 33) and 59% overall. She also had eight rebounds and seven assists.
Trinity Oliver had the other three in Baylor’s 56th consecutive home nonconference victory since a loss to UConn in January 2014.
Landrum had nine 3s in the second half and made her the record-breaking shot with just over two minutes left. She was immediately replaced, getting a standing ovation as she walked to the bench.
The previous NCAA record for 3s was 13 by Lamar’s Moe Kinard in 2018. Landrum shattered the Baylor mark of nine 3-pointers held by Odyssey Sims and Mandy Hayworth.
- RELATED: Nick Loftin named Preseason All-American
- RELATED: MCC Highlanders ranked fifth in Collegiate Baseball preseason poll
- RELATED: Ryan McGuyre named AVCA National Coach of the Year
- RELATED: Panthers win 3rd straight 2A Div. II State Championship, tied for 2nd most in state history
- RELATED: 'It's an obligation to fulfill' | Ellison HS student commits to West Point