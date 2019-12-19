WACO, Texas — Juicy Landrum set an NCAA record by making 14 3-pointers for all of her career-high 42 points for Baylor.

Landrum attempted all but one of her 24 shots from 3-point range as Baylor (9-1) shot 46% from beyond the arc (15 of 33) and 59% overall. She also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Trinity Oliver had the other three in Baylor’s 56th consecutive home nonconference victory since a loss to UConn in January 2014.

Landrum had nine 3s in the second half and made her the record-breaking shot with just over two minutes left. She was immediately replaced, getting a standing ovation as she walked to the bench.

The previous NCAA record for 3s was 13 by Lamar’s Moe Kinard in 2018. Landrum shattered the Baylor mark of nine 3-pointers held by Odyssey Sims and Mandy Hayworth.