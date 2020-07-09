Stars, AAC to host limited capacity watch party for remainder of Western Conference Finals

To ensure social distancing, groups will be no bigger than 6 and they will be spaced out inside. Masks are required and cashless transactions are encouraged.

The Dallas Stars and the American Airlines Center have joined forces to host a limited capacity watch party for the remainder of the games in the Western Conference Finals.

The Stars currently have the series lead over the Las Vegas Golden Knights 1-0.

To ensure social distancing, groups will be no bigger than six and they will be spaced out inside the arena. Masks are required and cashless transactions are encouraged. Bags and purses will not be permitted. Wallet-size clutches no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” will be permitted.

The Stars on Monday told WFAA each watch party will be limited to 20-percent of normal capacity at the American Airlines Center.

The AAC seats 18,000 for hockey and up to 20,000 for concerts, which would potentially allow for 3600 to 4000 fans inside the arena.

It will be the first event at the AAC since the Mavericks hosted a game on March 11 when the NBA suspended its season.

Among the fans planning to attend the watch party on Tuesday is Fort Worth’s Dave Friant. Friant made news across the NHL last year when a picture showed him sitting in a thunderstorm watching the Stars playoff game outside the arena. Eventually, thanks to social media, WFAA tracked him down and he was given a ticket to the next home playoff game.

Fifteen months later, it’s still a cherished memory.

“It’s been extraordinary,” Friant said .”I’ve even milked it, I guess would be the appropriate term. I ask ‘Are you a Stars fan? Remember that guy who was out there in that rainstorm with that umbrella?’ ‘Yeah I remember that guy’ ‘That’s me!’"

Friant said during the pandemic he missed sports so much, so he is thrilled that the Stars are back, even happier that he’ll have the chance to watch the playoff game at their arena.

“It’s good to get them back, it really is” Friant added. “I’m just really looking forward to it, tomorrow night, game two I’m ready for it."