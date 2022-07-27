Understanding Baylor's high expectations in 2022 and how the Big 12 has adapted amidst massive change

6 Sports caught up with Shehan Jeyarajah from CBS Sports about the Big 12, Brett Yormark, Baylor and who the dark horse will be in 2022.

ARLINGTON, Texas — There is a lot of change heading to the Big 12 Conference in 2022.

The conference is welcoming new members and has a new commissioner starting Aug. 1st and is working through an ever-changing landscape.

For Baylor, the program enters 2022 with expectations higher than any season in almost a decade with a Big 12 title under its belt and the media picking the Bears as the preseason favorite to win it this year.

The 6 News sports team recently caught up with CBS Sports national college football writer Shehan Jeyarajah about the Big 12, the Bears and who the dark horse is in the Big 12 this season.

You can watch the full conversation below: