One dead after pedestrian struck by Jeep in Copperas Cove

A man died after a traffic collision in Copperas Cove Thursday morning. Police said they are investigating the incident.

Just before noon, Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments responded to the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190 regarding a collision involving a vehicle and a person.

Police said a 2016 Jeep Liberty was traveling east on East Business Highway 190 and struck 63-year-old Sergio Valencia-Manzo who was walking north across East Business Highway 190.

Valencia-Manzo was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center by Copperas Cove EMS with severe injuries. However, he later died as a result of the collision.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the victim dead on July 21, 2022, at approximately 12:25 p.m.

The Criminal Investigations Division and the Traffic Division are investigating the fatal crash.