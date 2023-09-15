Bell County Burn Ban lifted thanks to days of rain

The announcement once again makes it legal to conduct outdoor burning in unincorporated parts of the county.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Burn Ban in Bell County has officially been lifted.

On Sept. 15, Bell County Judge David Blackburn lifted the ban, after parts of the county received over an inch of rain over the course of the previous three days.

With the ban lifted, residents are once again allowed to conduct outdoor burning in unincorporated portions of the county.

The current Burn Ban Order in Bell County was adopted on Sept. 5 and was set to expire on Oct. 2. The Bell County Commissioner's Court is reportedly set to revisit the issue at a meeting on Monday, Sept. 18.

Even though the ban is lifted, residents of Bell County are still required to report burns through the Burn Ban phone line at 254-933-5555. The County says the phone line informs residents of state laws about burning and prevents local fire departments from being mistakenly deployed to planned burns.