Tropical Storm Laura forms in the Atlantic; depression 14 expected to move into Gulf

HOUSTON — We're reaching the peak of hurricane season and there are two systems the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on, and so are we.
Tropical Storm Laura
What had been Depression 13 became Tropical Storm Laura Friday morning with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.
It is currently 230 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.
The Hurricane Hunter found Laura's center is further south than previously expected.
Portions of the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands Puerto Rico, the southeastern portion of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos islands could experience tropical storm conditions Friday through Saturday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical storm watches are in effect for some of these locations, as heavy rain is expected Friday. Mudslides and flash flooding are possible through Sunday.
There is still a lot of uncertainty on the track of Tropical Depression 13. It could move over parts of the Greater Antilles this weekend. It could bring storm surge, rainfall and wind impacts to parts of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahamas and Florida this weekend and into early next week.
Laura, is one of three tropical waves coming out of the Atlantic that have a high chance of development in the next five days
Tropical Depression 14 forecast to become a hurricane
It's far too soon to know where these will go, but we are watching Tropical Depression Fourteen especially closely. The storm will be called Marco and it's expected to enter the Gulf early next week. Get the latest detailed tropics update here.
As of 4 a.m. Houston time, Tropical Depression was at 15.4 North, 83.1 West with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. At 39 miles per hour, it would become a tropical storm, with the next two names being ‘Laura’ and ‘Marco.’
The system is moving to the west-northwest at 12 miles per hour.
TD 14 is expected to be a named storm by Sunday when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula. It’s forecast to get back into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a hurricane before making landfall along the Gulf coast.
The current cone of uncertainty runs from the South Texas coastline all the way to eastern Louisiana. There is still considerable uncertainty with this storm, so stay with KHOU.com or download our mobile news app for the very latest track.
Tropical Depression 14 spaghetti models
Be prepared this hurricane season
It's way too early to know the exact intensity and track these two systems will take. Regardless, we're in a very active hurricane season, so it's a good idea to know what you'll need if a storm was approaching.
Here is a list of important items you should have at home or take with you if you evacuate:
- Water - at least 1 gallon daily per person for 3-7 days; also fill bathtub and other containers; Gator Aid is good to fend off dehydration
- Food - at least enough for 3-7 days; non-perishable packaged or canned food; juices; foods for infants or elderly family members; snack foods; food for special diets
- Non-electric can opener
- Cooking tools, fuel
- Paper plates and cups, plastic utensils
- Bedding: Blankets, Pillows, etc.
- Clothing
- Rain gear
- Sturdy shoes
- First Aid Kit, Medicines, Prescription Drugs
- Toilet paper, paper towels, trash bags
- Toiletries, hand sanitizer, hygiene items, moisture wipes, dry shampoo
- Flashlight, batteries, lantern
- Radio: Battery operated and NOAA weather radio
- Telephones: Fully charged cell phone with extra battery; chargers; traditional (not cordless) telephone set
- Cash (with some small bills) and Credit Cards: Banks and ATMs may not be available for extended periods
- Important documents: Place in a waterproof container or watertight resealable plastic bag: Should include insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security card, prescriptions, etc.
- Tools: Keep a set with you during the storm
- Gas: Fill up your vehicles several days before landfall is expected; Gas stations could lose power during a storm and supply trucks may not be able to reach the area
- Pet care items: Proper identification, immunization records, medications, ample supply of food and water; a carrier or cage; muzzle and/ or leash
- Bleach without lemon or any other additives
- Fire extinguisher
- Mosquito repellent
- Keys
- Toys, books and games for children
- Duct tape
- Cell Phone charging stations - locations where you can charge mobile devices