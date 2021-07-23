Skip Navigation
Olympics
Olympics
Guinea reverses decision to pull out of Tokyo Olympics
Guinea had announced just a day earlier that it would not participate in the Games, prompting national and international outcries.
Olympics
What to expect from an Olympic Opening Ceremony during a pandemic
There's still a lot being kept under wraps about the Tokyo Opening Ceremony, but there will definitely be fewer people in the Olympic Stadium compared to past games.
Olympics
How to watch the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony
Without any fans, next week's Olympic Opening Ceremony will probably look a little different this year.
Olympics
Sounds of the Games: NBC doesn't plan on adding crowd noise
The only crowd noise that viewers may hear is ambient crowd noise that venues might use to generate an atmosphere for the athletes.
Olympics
Tokyo 2020 Olympic coverage
Stay up-to-date with the latest Olympic news coming from Tokyo.
Simone Biles shows off vault no female gymnast has done in Olympic competition
Simone Biles shows off vault no female gymnast has done in Olympic competition
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Artistic Swimming
Olympics
Team USA gymnasts leave for Tokyo Games
Olympics
Aerials of Tokyo Olympics venues
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Skateboarding
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Judo
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Rugby
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Synchronized Swimming
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Sport Climbing
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Artistic Swimming
Olympics
Team USA gymnasts leave for Tokyo Games
Olympics
Aerials of Tokyo Olympics venues
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Skateboarding
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Judo
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Rugby
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Synchronized Swimming
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Sport Climbing
Olympics
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Olympic games: Artistic (Synchronized) Swimming
Artistic Swimming is the figure skating of the Summer Olympics. Here's how it works.
Olympics
Tokyo Games boast equal gender participation for first time
The International Olympic Committee says women’s participation in Tokyo will be 49%, up from 45% at Rio, a nearly even split with the men.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Olympic games: Artistic (Synchronized) Swimming
Artistic Swimming is the figure skating of the Summer Olympics. Here's how it works.
Olympics
Tokyo Games boast equal gender participation for first time
The International Olympic Committee says women’s participation in Tokyo will be 49%, up from 45% at Rio, a nearly even split with the men.
Olympics
Soccer players kneel to start new era of Olympic activism
Long restricted by the International Olympic Committee, such protests within limited parameters are now permitted at the Games inside the field of play.
Olympics
Another Team USA athlete has tested positive for COVID at Tokyo Olympics
Team USA has been hit by another COVID-19 case in Japan.
Olympics
Soccer players kneel to start new era of Olympic activism
Long restricted by the International Olympic Committee, such protests within limited parameters are now permitted at the Games inside the field of play.
Olympics
Another Team USA athlete has tested positive for COVID at Tokyo Olympics
Team USA has been hit by another COVID-19 case in Japan.
Olympics
Sue Bird, Eddy Alvarez selected as Team USA flag bearers at Tokyo Olympics
Alvarez and Bird were picked by a vote of fellow Team USA athletes and are the first duo to share the honor of leading the U.S. athletes into the Opening Ceremony.
Nation World
Tokyo COVID cases hit 6-month high 2 days before Games open
Japan Medical Association President Toshio Nakagawa says the surge has been expected regardless of the Olympics.
Olympics
Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics
The top-ranked Americans are the favorites to win gold in Tokyo and were riding a 44-match unbeaten streak heading into the match.
Olympics
Sue Bird, Eddy Alvarez selected as Team USA flag bearers at Tokyo Olympics
Alvarez and Bird were picked by a vote of fellow Team USA athletes and are the first duo to share the honor of leading the U.S. athletes into the Opening Ceremony.
Nation World
Tokyo COVID cases hit 6-month high 2 days before Games open
Japan Medical Association President Toshio Nakagawa says the surge has been expected regardless of the Olympics.
Olympics
Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics
The top-ranked Americans are the favorites to win gold in Tokyo and were riding a 44-match unbeaten streak heading into the match.
Rules of the Olympic games: Artistic (Synchronized) Swimming
Artistic Swimming is the figure skating of the Summer Olympics. Here's how it works.
Rules of the Game: Judo
Judo is a combat sport in which a bout can last painstakingly long or can be over in a matter of seconds.
Rules of the Game: Rugby
In many ways, rugby is like American football without the helmet and pads.
Rules of the Game: Table Tennis
It's more commonly known as ping pong, but is far more competitive as those little white balls can be hit at speeds more than 60 mph.
Rules of the OIympic games: Karate
Karate is one of the sports making its Olympics debut in Tokyo.
Rules of the Game: Gymnastics
One big change for the 2020 Olympics is that the number of gymnasts in the team competition is reduced from five to four.
Rules of the Game: Badminton
The game is much like tennis, but that birdie travels much faster than you may think.
Rules of the Game: Surfing
Surfing is one of the new competitions at the Olympics and requires a little help from Mother Nature.
Rules of the Game: Triathlon
Something new for the Olympics is the mixed team relay in which two men and two women per team compete.
Rules of the Game: Skateboarding
Skateboarding is one of the new sports joining the Olympics in Tokyo.
Rules of the Game: Sport Climbing
Sport Climbing is one of the new Olympics sports debuting in Tokyo.
Rules of the Game: Water Polo
Water polo is a high-exertion sport that requires players to swim, throw and lift their bodies out of the water to make a play.
Rules of the Game: Modern Pentathlon
The concept of the Modern Pentathlon dates back to a 19th century story about a French cavalry officer who had to deliver a message on horseback.
Rules of the Game: Fencing
There are three fencing disciplines and each one has its own set of rules, equipment and strategy.
Rules of the Game: 3-on-3 basketball
A popular urban sport comes to the biggest athletic stage in the world for the first time in Tokyo. Here's how it's played.
Rules of the Game: Equestrian
Equestrian involves three distinct events and is the only Olympic sport where individual men and women compete against each other equally.
Rules of the Game: Handball
The action is fast-paced in handball and the referee can even penalize you if they think you're stalling.
Rules of the Game: Volleyball and Beach Volleyball
The basic rules of volleyball and beach volleyball are the same, but team sizes, court size and scoring are different.
Rules of the Game: Rhythmic Gymnastics
Here is what rhythmic gymnasts are trying to do with that hoop, ball, ribbons and clubs.
Rules of the Game: Track Cycling
Track cycling has multiple types of races, rules and forms of strategy.
Rules of the Game: Decathlon and Heptathlon
It's not about being the best in every event in the decathlon or heptathlon. It's about being at or near the top in enough of them to win the gold.
Rules of the Game: Trampoline
Imagine the tumbling you see in gymnastics. Now imagine doing it three stories in the air.
Rules of the Game: Archery
Could you hit an apple 76 yards away with an arrow? That's basically what archers will be trying to do.
