A true Halloween story | California man sues psychic who said she could remove curse for $5,100

The "curse" continues as Mauro Restrepo says he's suing for emotional distress and sleepless nights.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Last Month, Mauro Restrepo went to "Ph.D. Life Coach", Los Angeles psychic Sophia Adams after she allegedly claimed she could remove a witch's curse put on him by his ex-girlfriend.

For the affordable price of $5,100.

After searching on Google he went to Adams, who said she could remove the root of the curse. After reportedly paying Adams a deposit of $1,000, she "did not in any way help (his) marriage.", the lawsuit stated.

He originally had issues in his current marriage and Adams, after giving him a tarot reading, claimed that Restrepo had "mala suerte" or "bad luck."

The psychic told him that this "bad luck" stemmed from a curse brought upon him by his ex-girlfriend.

Restrepo claims that Adams allegedly told him his family would be "unhappy and in danger" if he didn't pay her $5,100 to remove the curse.

Restrepo is now suing the psychic for $25,000 for emotional stress after suffering from anxiety and sleepless nights.