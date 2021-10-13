City of Killeen’s annual Fall Festival returns Halloween weekend

Hayrides, games, crafts and more will be available.

KILLEEN, Texas — Looking for a local place for harvest family fun? Well, the City of Killeen will be hosting a few events to attend on Oct. 30.

The Killeen Recreation Services Division is holding its annual Fall Festival on from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. that day.

The fair will take place at the Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Dr. and will include hayride attractions, a haunted mansion, food and more.

On the same day, the Killeen Police Department will also be hosting an event as well. Their annual drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat event will also be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the police department's headquarters.

The City of Killeen has also asked residents to consider Halloween activities such as Trick-or-Treating to also take place on Saturday.

The city made a recommendation for residents to participate in Trick-or-Treating from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.