Be Lively | Where to get the best kolaches in West, Texas

WEST, Texas — West, Texas (the city, not the direction) is the Czech Heritage Capital of Texas. With just under 3,000 people, mostly of Czech descent, the town is a tight-knit community that loves its heritage.

One of the most popular Czech attractions in West are the kolaches. A kolache is a pastry filled with fruit, cheese and even meats. They are delicious and famous in the town.

As you drive up I-35, you are bound to see different billboards for the different bakeries. On this Be Lively, I wanted to declare who serves up the best kolaches.

I visited:

Gerik's Ole Czech Bakery & Deli - 511 W Oak St, West, TX 76691

The Czech Stop - 104 S George Kacir Dr, West, TX 76691

Slovacek's - 214 Melodie Dr, West, TX 76691

I'm not sure which one I could decide was my favorite. Each was so delicious that it made it easy to understand why people drive from all over to eat the kolaches.

