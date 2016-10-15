Belton to hold annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in October

The seventh annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza will be held at the Bell County Expo Center October 15 and 16.

BELTON, Texas — The Bell County Expo Center will be filled with people looking to add a new furry friend to their families this October.

The center will be partnering with Rescue Magazine to put on the seventh annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza on Oct. 15 and 16.

Around 40 Central Texas agencies will be represented at the event, along with over 400 animals ranging from ferrets, to dogs, to horses to everything in between.

The extravaganza will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, and will reportedly offer free microchipping and starter packs for those who decide to adopt a new pet at the event.

Not looking to adopt a pet? There will be plenty of activities for the whole family as well, including dog trick performances, pony rides, a petting zoo, a demonstration by the Ft. Hood working dog team, over 100 vendors and an appearance by Bumblebee the Robot.

Admission to the event will be free for children under the age of 6, with tickets for children 6 to 18 at $5 and adult tickets at $10.

Whether you are looking for a new pet or just a fun way to spend a weekend, there is plenty to enjoy at the Pet Adoption Extravaganza. Who knows? You may even go home with a new member of the family.