What you need to know | City of Temple's 75th Annual Christmas Parade

Below, you'll find information about the parade, including a schedule of events, parking and street closures.

TEMPLE, Texas — This year marks the City of Temple's 75th Annual Christmas Parade!

You can catch the magic on Dec. 6 in Downtown Temple. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and officials expect it to last around one and a half hours.

SCHEDULE

6:15 p.m. -- Mayor Tim Davis will light the municipal building's holiday decorations, as well as the city's Christmas tree, which is located in the parking lot of City Hall.

6:15 p.m. -- The parade begins

7:20 p.m. -- Santa begins his trip down the parade route

PARADE ROUTE

Starts at the intersection of East Adams Avenue and North 8th Street

Proceeds west along Adams Avenue all the way to North 23rd Street

Turns north and disbands at Temple High School

Officials encourage folks to line the route with lawn chairs to spectate.

PARKING

There are several public parking spots along Adams Avenue

Municipal parking at City Hall for parking and handicap parking

STREET CLOSURES