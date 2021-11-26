x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

What you need to know | City of Temple's 75th Annual Christmas Parade

Below, you'll find information about the parade, including a schedule of events, parking and street closures.

TEMPLE, Texas — This year marks the City of Temple's 75th Annual Christmas Parade!

You can catch the magic on Dec. 6 in Downtown Temple. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and officials expect it to last around one and a half hours.

Below, you'll find information about the parade, including a schedule of events, parking and street closures.

SCHEDULE

  • 6:15 p.m. -- Mayor Tim Davis will light the municipal building's holiday decorations, as well as the city's Christmas tree, which is located in the parking lot of City Hall.
  • 6:15 p.m. -- The parade begins
  • 7:20 p.m. -- Santa begins his trip down the parade route

PARADE ROUTE

The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Santa begins his trip down the parade at 7:20 p.m.

  • Starts at the intersection of East Adams Avenue and North 8th Street
  • Proceeds west along Adams Avenue all the way to North 23rd Street
  • Turns north and disbands at Temple High School

Officials encourage folks to line the route with lawn chairs to spectate.

PARKING

  • There are several public parking spots along Adams Avenue
  • Municipal parking at City Hall for parking and handicap parking

STREET CLOSURES

  • 4 p.m. -- Sixth and Eighth Streets will be closed
  • 5:45 p.m. -- Adams Avenue will be closed to traffic

Related Articles

In Other News

Be Lively Ep. 6 | Inner Space Cavern near Austin