What you need to know | City of Temple's 75th Annual Christmas Parade

TEMPLE, Texas — This year marks the City of Temple's 75th Annual Christmas Parade!
You can catch the magic on Dec. 6 in Downtown Temple. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and officials expect it to last around one and a half hours.
Below, you'll find information about the parade, including a schedule of events, parking and street closures.
SCHEDULE
- 6:15 p.m. -- Mayor Tim Davis will light the municipal building's holiday decorations, as well as the city's Christmas tree, which is located in the parking lot of City Hall.
- 6:15 p.m. -- The parade begins
- 7:20 p.m. -- Santa begins his trip down the parade route
PARADE ROUTE
- Starts at the intersection of East Adams Avenue and North 8th Street
- Proceeds west along Adams Avenue all the way to North 23rd Street
- Turns north and disbands at Temple High School
Officials encourage folks to line the route with lawn chairs to spectate.
PARKING
- There are several public parking spots along Adams Avenue
- Municipal parking at City Hall for parking and handicap parking
STREET CLOSURES
- 4 p.m. -- Sixth and Eighth Streets will be closed
- 5:45 p.m. -- Adams Avenue will be closed to traffic