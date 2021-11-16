x
City of Killeen to host annual 3-day event, 'Holiday Under the Stars'

The three-day event will include different activities each day and this year a new activity was added to the schedule.

KILLEEN, Texas — The annual 'Holiday Under the Stars' event will be held in downtown Killeen from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, according to the City of Killeen.

The event will include different activities each day and this year a new activity was added to the schedule, said the city. 

The event is free for the public. 

Dec. 3

  • Starting at 7 p.m., there will be a tree lighting and snow show. 
  • There will also be free hot chocolate, cookies, carols and photos with Santa.

Dec. 4

  • Newly added event, Curling, will played from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • There will be ice skating, live entertainment and food trucks.

Dec. 5 

  • Free s’mores and photos with Santa from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

For more information, contact Levollois Hamilton at (254) 501-7758 or email ldhamilton@killeentexas.gov.

