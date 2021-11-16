City of Killeen to host annual 3-day event, 'Holiday Under the Stars'

KILLEEN, Texas — The annual 'Holiday Under the Stars' event will be held in downtown Killeen from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, according to the City of Killeen.
The event will include different activities each day and this year a new activity was added to the schedule, said the city.
The event is free for the public.
Dec. 3
- Starting at 7 p.m., there will be a tree lighting and snow show.
- There will also be free hot chocolate, cookies, carols and photos with Santa.
Dec. 4
- Newly added event, Curling, will played from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- There will be ice skating, live entertainment and food trucks.
Dec. 5
- Free s’mores and photos with Santa from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Levollois Hamilton at (254) 501-7758 or email ldhamilton@killeentexas.gov.
