City of Killeen to host annual 3-day event, 'Holiday Under the Stars'

KILLEEN, Texas — The annual 'Holiday Under the Stars' event will be held in downtown Killeen from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, according to the City of Killeen.

The event will include different activities each day and this year a new activity was added to the schedule, said the city.

The event is free for the public.

Dec. 3

Starting at 7 p.m., there will be a tree lighting and snow show.

There will also be free hot chocolate, cookies, carols and photos with Santa.

Dec. 4

Newly added event, Curling, will played from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be ice skating, live entertainment and food trucks.

Dec. 5

Free s’mores and photos with Santa from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.