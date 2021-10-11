Killeen announces 58th annual Christmas Parade

The "On Ice" themed parade is looking for more parade participation before its Nov. 30 deadline.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen will be hosting its 58th annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 11th at 1 p.m. in Downtown Killeen. The "On Ice" themed parade is looking for more parade participation.

Floats, decorated vehicles and marching, walking or performing groups are welcome. The parade will also feature Santa Claus on a firetruck and a reindeer in a corvette, according to the city.

The city says a completed entry form, announcer script and $25 entry fee must be received at Killeen Community Center by 5 p.m. on Nov. 30.

The parade will start on W. Avenue D and end at W. Avenue B and College Street.