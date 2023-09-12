Killeen Mayor to honor Hispanic Heritage Month with reception and celebration at City Hall on Sept. 19

National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 across the U.S.

KILLEEN, Texas — A reception and celebration ahead of the start of Hispanic Heritage Month will be held at Killeen City Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m.

This year's event theme will be "Latinos: Driving Prosperity, Power, and Progress in America" and will be held on the first floor of the City Hall foyer. Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will present a number of Central Texas Hispanic organizations with an official proclamation.

The organizations that will be presented the proclamation include:

The Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce-Central Texas

The Sociedad Cultural HispanoAmerica

The League of United Latin American Citizens Council (LULAC) Herencia #4297

The Killeen-Fort Hood League of United Latin American Citizens Council (LULAC) #4535

“We will always take the opportunity to pause and recognize the stories and achievements that often go unrecognized,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said in a news post on the City of Killeen website. “We must take time to come together to learn, listen and to celebrate the diversity that makes our city strong.”

Killeen City Hall is located at 101 North College Street.