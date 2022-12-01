x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

RG3 Foundation hosts Walmart shopping spree for Boys & Girls Club of Copperas Cove

The former Baylor QB is helping members of the Boys & Girls Club join in on the holiday cheer.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Robert Griffin III, of Baylor University, holds the Heisman Trophy award after being named the winner, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2011, in New York. (AP Photo/Kelly Kline, pool)

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Robert Griffin III Foundation is sending 25 members of the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club on a Walmart Shopping spree on Thursday, Dec. 15. 

Each of the 25 members will receive a $200 gift card donated by the foundation to spend in the store. 

This event will hopefully grant these kids the ability and opportunity to purchase gifts for themselves and family for the upcoming holidays. 

President of the RG3 Foundation and mother of Robert Griffin III, Jacqueline Griffin, is a current member of the Club's Corporate Board of Directors.

The RG3 Foundation hopes to continue to support programs that benefit the underprivileged youth, military veterans and many more. 

To learn more about the RG3 Foundation, visit here

Related Articles

Also on KCENTV.com:

More Videos

In Other News

Donate Christmas toys at McLane Children's Hospital

Before You Leave, Check This Out