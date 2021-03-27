List | Easter egg hunts, events in Central Texas

Listed below you can find all the fun events coming up for you and your family to enjoy

TEMPLE, Texas — Listed below you can find all the fun events coming up for you and your family to enjoy!

Temple

Where: 3780 White Owl Ln

When: March 27-28 and April 2-3 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Events:

Helicopter Egg Drop at 12 pm, 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm

Easter Bunny

Corn Cannons

Live Music

Farm Animals

Barrel Train

Photo Ops

& MORE!

Guests are asked to bring Easter baskets for the Helicopter Egg Drop.

Where: Summit Recreation Center 620 S Fryers Creek Cir.

When: March 31- April 2 form 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: $5

Register by: March 27

Let the Summit Recreation Center help you celebrate Easter with a fun, take-home craft kit that your child! Call 254.298.5348 to register and for more details.

Where: The Elks Lodge 2613 Airport Rd.

When: April 3 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Register by: March 31 at 12 p.m.

Click this link to register.

Children and families will stay in their car for this year’s Easter Celebration in order to provide a safe environment in the midst of the COVID 19 Pandemic. As families drive thru the Elks parking lot, each child in the car will receive Easter treats. The Grand Finale will be special Easter Bags for each child in the car and a bagged Hot Dog lunch for your family, provided by The Elks, followed by a picture with the Easter Bunny standing outside of your car. Photos will be loaded on the Elk’s Facebook page within a couple of weeks following the Easter Celebration.

Rogers

Where: First Baptist Church Rogers, 5 Prairie Ave.

When: April 3 from 10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Three separate hunts:

Group 1-infant through 3 years old

Group 2-PreK through 2nd grade

Group 3-3rd through 5th grade

Salado

Where: Salado United Methodist Church, 650 Royal St.

When: March 28 form 2 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Egg hunts are divided by age with staggered starting times. Each hunt will have a few “grand” prizes! The Easter Bunny will be on hand for free pictures. Kona Ice will be on-site, and there will be some free, prepackaged snacks and drinks available. The event is free and open to the public.

Where: Slice of Heaven Educational Farm, 17851 Farm To Market 1123

When: April 3 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission: $10 Horse Drawn

Wagon Rides $5 per person

Please bring a basket for the egg hunt. There will be two egg hunt stations with various start times throughout the day.

Toddlers to age five start in the afternoon at 12:15, 1:15, 2:15 or 3:15.

Ages 6 to 10 will start at 12:45, 1:45, 2:45 or 3:45 near the playground area.